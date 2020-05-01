Clued In #40 | A suit is a fitting dress

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
We mark this Labour Day with a clue about bosses and how to dress for the job. Wouldn’t you agree that a suit is a fitting dress?
The Hindu Cryptic #12,923 | Arden | 6 Down
Clue surface: Suit to ask Bond’s boss to leave out the church (6)
Definition: Suit
Answer: BESEEM
Explanation: To ask is to BESEECH. M is the abbreviation for James Bond’s boss, Olivia Mansfield. Now, if CH, which is an abbreviation for ‘church’, is left out of the mix, you get BESEECH - CH + M = BESEEM
