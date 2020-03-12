Clued In #5 | Scrappy scraps and scrapes

|

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

In previous weeks, we have been cherry-picking five interesting cryptic clues from puzzles published during the week gone by and breaking them down for you. We also pose an interesting clue (non-cryptic) a day on our social media handles @thehindu (so make sure you follow The Hindu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). We now hope to take a word a day and examine either the brilliance of the clueing or the appeal of the word itself, or both.

Of course, we hope the puzzles have been providing you enough fun in and of themselves, but TH Crossword+ wants to be your solving friend and guide (we don’t quite have the beard for a philosopher). We know we haven’t quite been regularly in touch with you guys. But we promise to make it up to you with renewed vigour. We’re willing to wipe the slate clean and start afresh!

Speaking of wiping slates clean, if you tried Hypatia’s Thursday puzzle on TH Cryptic, you may have come across a word that may be new to many of us.

The Hindu Cryptic #12881 | Hypatia | (5 Down) Clue surface : Recycled old document including PPTs circulated with emails (10) Answer : PALIMPSEST Definition: Recycled old document Clue type : Anagram Annotation : The letters PPTS are to be jumbled (as indicated by ‘circulated’) with EMAILS

What in the modern world is a ‘palimpsest’, you may ask in all fairness. Well, simply put, it is a scroll or manuscript made from animal skin so expensive and rare that scribes in the past just decided to reuse it by shoddily scraping off the last bit of writing and inking afresh right on top of the smudges beneath.

The Cambridge Dictionary offers you two meanings — one gives its original literal meaning, and the other a more figurative way it is used in common parlance (yes, believe it or not, the word ‘palimpsest’ has actually gained momentum with time).

palimpsest

noun [ C ]

US /ˈpæl.ɪmp.sest/

a very old text or document in which writing has been removed and covered or replaced by new writing

formal

something such as a work of art that has many levels of meaning, types of style, etc. that build on each other:

His performance is a palimpsest in which you see all the layers of a single life

Kudos to Hypatia for constructing a clue that juxtaposes this ancient means of formal written communication with today’s variations!

