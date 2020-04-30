Clued In #39 | Is dating always this tense?

|

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Some usages are common parlance only in Cryptic Crosswordese.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,922 | Gridman | 27 Across Clue surface : Sanctioned half of suitcase I saw (9) Definition : Sanctioned Clue type/s : Deletion, charade Answer : VALIDATED Explanation : You get VAL from ‘half of suitcase’ (a ‘valise’ is a kind of tourister bag), to which you add I (literally the letter ‘I’) and DATED (‘saw’ is a kind of crosswording stretch derived from ‘seeing’ meaning ‘dating’).

For instance, the gerund verb ‘seeing’, which is colloquially used to suggest ‘dating’, is seldom used in any other tense besides the Present Continuous. But setters often use it to correspond with other tenses of the verb ‘see’.

Is it because dating is always tense?

If you enjoy learning new ideas by learning new words, solving crossword puzzles may suit you just fine. Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!