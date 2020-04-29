Clued In #38 | Fleeced by a clue in sheep’s clothing?

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s a nice clue that shows that not all fashionable clothes are lame, but all lamé clothes are fashionable. (The French have that effect on everything they touch, non?)
Clue surface: Light in fine sort of fabric (7)
Definition: Light
Clue type/s: Abbreviation, charade
Answer: INFLAME
Explanation: First you take the letters IN (literally from the word ‘in’) and add F (abbreviation for ‘fine’) and then add LAME (which is a ‘sort of fabric’) to get INFLAME.
In case you’re wondering how ‘lame’ is a sort of fabric, here’s some information tailored to your needs. (Sorry about the homespun humour.)
lamé
sounds like: lah-may
noun
— an ornamental fabric in which metallic threads, as of gold or silver, are woven with silk, wool, rayon or cotton.
— an overjacket, worn by contestants in the sport of fencing, that has conductive properties.
Synonyms: cloth of gold
Etymology: 1580–90; from Middle French, and Latin lāmina, which is a thin piece or plate.
If you enjoy learning new ideas by learning new words, solving crossword puzzles may suit you just fine. Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!
Subscribe The Hindu Crossword Plus to access the iconic Cryptic Crossword, and many more puzzles from The Hindu