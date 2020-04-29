Clued In #38 | Fleeced by a clue in sheep’s clothing?

|

Here’s a nice clue that shows that not all fashionable clothes are lame, but all lamé clothes are fashionable. (The French have that effect on everything they touch, non?)

The Hindu Cryptic #12,921 | Gridman | 27 Across Clue surface : Light in fine sort of fabric (7) Definition : Light Clue type/s : Abbreviation, charade Answer : INFLAME Explanation : First you take the letters IN (literally from the word ‘in’) and add F (abbreviation for ‘fine’) and then add LAME (which is a ‘sort of fabric’) to get INFLAME.

In case you’re wondering how ‘lame’ is a sort of fabric, here’s some information tailored to your needs. (Sorry about the homespun humour.)

lamé sounds like: lah- may noun — an ornamental fabric in which metallic threads, as of gold or silver, are woven with silk, wool, rayon or cotton. — an overjacket, worn by contestants in the sport of fencing, that has conductive properties. Synonyms: cloth of gold Etymology: 1580–90; from Middle French, and Latin lāmina, which is a thin piece or plate.

