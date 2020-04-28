Clued In #37 | Solve and close up the holes

9748_Mihir |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Sometimes, the elegance of a clue can be best tasted as a double definition with a tidy surface.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,920 | Gridman | 6 Down Clue surface : Solve and close up the holes (8) Definition : Solve — close up the holes Clue type/s : Double definition Answer : UNRIDDLE Explanation : When you solve a riddle, it is no longer a riddle because you have ‘unriddled’ it. Also, if you stitch up a piece of cloth that is perforated or riddled with holes, you could be said to have ‘unriddled’ it, so to speak.

A veteran Crossworder like Gridman would know all about the pleasure of solving a problem by detecting and eliminating the holes in its argument or logical fabric.

If you like solving things because unsolved things are, well, rather a nuisance, why not try cryptic crosswords? Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here!