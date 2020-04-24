Clued In #36 | Simple joys, cheap thrills

|

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s an example of the simple joy that can be had from cryptic crosswords. The thrill of solver’s delight can be experienced even through the least challenging clues. Just shows that cryptics need not be abstruse in their wordplay or esoteric with their vocabulary to elicit that all-important frisson of seeing a new semantic connection or recalling a usage that throws your mind back nostalgically.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,918 | Karaoke | 25 Across Clue surface : Cricket batting order (6) Definition : Cricket Clue type/s : charade Answer : INSECT Explanation : IN (a cricketing preposition used to indicate a batsman who is out in the middle or ‘batting’) + SECT (synonym of ‘order’, a kind of religious group)

Ah. How long it’s been since cricket occupied our airwaves. Although, in the absence of the IPL, perhaps there’s an opportunity for a new sport to take over our collective consciousness... Yes, the sport we are batting for the crossword puzzle!

