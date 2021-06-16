Clued In #328 | Take a shot with lateral thinking

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Every cryptic clue is a kind of adventure that you will need to go off the beaten path to crack.

The Hindu Cryptic #13275 | Vulcan | 26 Across

CLUE: Adventurer/mountaineer runs off road (7)

Clue types : deletion, abbreviation, definition by example

Definition : adventurer

Answer : SHEPARD

Clue explained:

We need a 7-letter word that is the name of an ‘adcventurer’.

Another word for a ‘mountaineer’ you’d find in Nepal or the northern parts of India is SHERPA.

An abbreviation for ‘runs’ is R. ‘Off’ is a deletion indicator telling us to remove R from SHERPA, and get SHEPA.

An abbreviation for ‘road’ is RD.

And altogether, that spells SHEPARD, the last name of astronaut and ‘adventurer’ Alan who not only went to the moon, the satellite that looks like a golf ball, in 1971 but also played a golf shot on it!