Clued In #327 | Head in the clouds, shoot for the solutions!

Some clues can take you on a real journey, needing you to solve a series of internal riddles before you can smell the thrilling musk of the final answer.

The Hindu Cryptic #13274 | Lightning | 13 Across CLUE: Saint missing a space trip arranged for each person (3,6) Clue types : abbreviation, deletion, anagram Definition : for each person Answer : PER CAPITA Clue explained: We need a two-word expression of 3 and 6 letters respectively that means ‘for each person’. An abbreviation for ‘saint’ is ST. ‘Arranged’ is an anagram indicator — an anagram of ‘a space trip’ is PERSTCAPITA. ‘Missing’ is a deletion indicator telling us to delete the ST from PERSTCAPITA. If you split that jumble of letters into 3 and 6 letters, that leaves us with PER CAPITA, a Latin idiom that means ‘per person’!

