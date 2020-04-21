Clued In #32 | Curl up with crosswords as you do time

|

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s hoping you are all keeping fine, fit and well-fed as we enter the second-last week of the ongoing lockdown phase. It’s easy, after this sort of prolonged stint indoors, for home to start feeling like a sanatorium, if not a jailhouse.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,914 | Hypatia | 18 Across Clue surface : Shutter in jailhouse, not hard to crack (8) Definition : Shutter Answer : JALOUSIE Explanation : This clue is an anagram (as indicated by ‘to crack’) of ‘jailhouse’ without the letter ‘h’ (as indicated by ‘not hard’), JAL H OUSIE, which gives us JALOUSIE.

But we just need to take refuge in our favourite pastime, and remind ourselves that there are many not-so-fortunate people who may well regard our roof and floor with jealousy. The good kind. So, nestle comfortably inside your home and hearth till it becomes safe to do a well-deserved jailbreak!

jalousie sounds like: zhal -uh-zee noun (pl. jalousies, adj. jalousied) — a window blind or shutter constructed from angled slats of wood, plastic, glass, etc. — a window made of angled slats Synonyms: shutter, window, screen, blind Etymology: He peeped between the half-open jalousie.

