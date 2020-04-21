Clued In #32 | Curl up with crosswords as you do time

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here’s hoping you are all keeping fine, fit and well-fed as we enter the second-last week of the ongoing lockdown phase. It’s easy, after this sort of prolonged stint indoors, for home to start feeling like a sanatorium, if not a jailhouse.
Clue surface: Shutter in jailhouse, not hard to crack (8)
Definition: Shutter
Answer: JALOUSIE
Explanation: This clue is an anagram (as indicated by ‘to crack’) of ‘jailhouse’ without the letter ‘h’ (as indicated by ‘not hard’), JAL
HOUSIE, which gives us JALOUSIE.
But we just need to take refuge in our favourite pastime, and remind ourselves that there are many not-so-fortunate people who may well regard our roof and floor with jealousy. The good kind. So, nestle comfortably inside your home and hearth till it becomes safe to do a well-deserved jailbreak!
jalousie
sounds like: zhal-uh-zee
noun (pl. jalousies, adj. jalousied)
— a window blind or shutter constructed from angled slats of wood, plastic, glass, etc.
— a window made of angled slats
Synonyms: shutter, window, screen, blind
Etymology: He peeped between the half-open jalousie.
