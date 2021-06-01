Clued In #317 | Get a kick from the cryptic

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Cryptic setters like to play around with standard notions we have about words and their common connotations. There’s always a tweak that doesn’t sound quite right, seems to violate the rules you expect them to play by, and fills you with a confused annoyance. But setters always seem know how to justify and rationalise their mischief.

The Hindu Cryptic #13262 | Hypatia | 17 Across CLUE: Joint auditor’s born in France (4) Clue types : homophone, French loanword Definition : joint Answer : KNEE Clue explained: We need a 4-letter word meaning ‘joint’. ‘In France’ is literally telling us to find a synonym for ‘born’ in French. That word is NEÉ. The word ‘auditor’ is a homophone indicator. Which means that we need to spell NEÉ differently as KNEE, which is the kind of bone ‘joint’ that allows us to have a kick!

