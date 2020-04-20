Clued In #31 | Getting at the root cause

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s a nice easy clue from Everyman to start your week with. Also, a handy reminder of the evergreen magic of veggies.

Everyman #3,827 | 22 Down Clue surface : Puritan zealously rejected a root crop (6) Definition : root crop Clue types : Anagram, deletion Answer : TURNIP Explanation : An anagram (as indicated by ‘zealously’) of ‘puritan’ without the letter A( ‘rejected a’) gives you TURNIP

The grapevine has it that turnips are anti-inflammatory, help clear respiratory issues and can help boost your immune system. But it’s not quite turnip season right now, so you may need to huff and puff over cryptic crosswords to clear your sinuses till then.

