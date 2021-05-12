Clued In #304 | Pay attention and you will get your reward

THCrosswordPlus Desk THCrosswordPlus Desk |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

A setter is not all devious and the embodiment of pure deceit. They are obliged to be fully truthful about every piece of misdirection they are employing. So, the better attention we solvers pay to the clue’s wordplay, the more likely and certain we are piecing the answer together.

The Hindu Cryptic #13245 | Arden | 26 Across CLUE: Country song after limited expansion (8) Clue types : position, letter-pick Definition : country Answer : BULGARIA Clue explained: We need to put together 8 letters and spell out the name of a ‘country’. A kind of classical ‘song’ is ARIA. Another word for ‘expansion’ is BULGE. ‘Limited’ is an indication that we need to leave out the last letter, and so we get left with BULG. ‘After’ is an indication that even though the wordplay for ARIA appeared before the wordplay for BULG, we need to put ARIA after BULG. And that spells out BULGARIA, our 8-letter Scandinavian ‘country’!

