Clued In #29 | Clues that provide a public service

For the most part, we notice that barring the odd suggestion, setters have been steering clear of making too many hard allusions to the ongoing pandemic and its corollary aspects. Not so Spinner. In Friday’s puzzle, we get a clue surface that is pure swagger in the face of austerity...

The Hindu Cryptic #12,912 | Spinner | 12 Across Clue surface : Almost the end of lockdown? Too soon! (6) Definition : Almost Clue types : Letter-pick, charade Answer : NEARLY Explanation : N (‘end of lockdown’ signifies the last letter of the word ‘lockdown’) + EARLY (synonym for ‘too soon’)

... one that is a gentle admonishment for people who aren’t keen on taking basic precautions seriously...

The Hindu Cryptic #12,912 | Spinner | 1 Across Clue surface : Swarming action of COVID wronger, perhaps? (12 Definition : Swarming action Clue types : Anagram Answer : OVERCROWDING Explanation : ‘COVID wronger’ is a perfect anagram (as indicated by ‘perhaps’) of OVERCROWDING.

... and then an ominous declaration that makes you hope that Spinner is no Nostradamus.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,912 | Spinner | 13 Across Clue surface : Quarantined indefinitely, a lot die around first of September (8) Definition : Quarantined Clue types : Anagram, containment, letter-pick Answer : ISOLATED Explanation : The letter S (‘first of September’ signifies the first letter of the word ‘September’)is enveloped (as indicated by the ‘around’ before it) by the letters IOLATED (the word ‘indefinitely’ instructs you to anagram the phrase ‘a lot die’) to produce ISOLATED.

