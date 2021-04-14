logo
Clued In #285 | End of a chapter, grids and clues left behind

Mihir Balantrapu  |  14 April 2021

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In.

 

The Hindu Cryptic #13221 | Gussalufz | 30 Across

CLUE: Instructor leaves chapter? Not appropriate! (7)

Clue type: deletion

Definition: instructor

Answer: TEACHER

Clue explained:

An example of ‘leaves’ could be TEA.

Another word for ‘appropriate’ is APT. ‘Not’ is a deletion indicator telling us to remove APT from ‘chapter’ and be left with CHER.

And altogether, we have spelled TEACHER, our 7-letter word for ‘instructor’.

A teacher is someone who helps a student cross over from a state of ignorance to one of knowledge. What a great vocation they pursue, getting across to you. And what a bittersweet moment when they themselves cross over.

 

