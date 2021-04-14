Clued In #285 | End of a chapter, grids and clues left behind

Spice up your Sundays too with The Hindu Cryptic, now fitted with training wheels!
Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hints help you in the hunt for thematic words in a letter grid.
Where descriptive clues guide you toward words in a maze of letters.
Hints help you in the hunt for thematic words in a letter grid.
Hints help you in the hunt for thematic words in a letter grid.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In.
Clue type: deletion
Definition: instructor
Answer: TEACHER
An example of ‘leaves’ could be TEA.
Another word for ‘appropriate’ is APT. ‘Not’ is a deletion indicator telling us to remove APT from ‘chapter’ and be left with CHER.
And altogether, we have spelled TEACHER, our 7-letter word for ‘instructor’.
A teacher is someone who helps a student cross over from a state of ignorance to one of knowledge. What a great vocation they pursue, getting across to you. And what a bittersweet moment when they themselves cross over.
Copyright© 2021, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.