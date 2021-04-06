Clued In #279 | Occam’s Razor, the sharpest tool in the shed

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Just because you have trained yourself to look deep at every clue, you don’t have to expect to have to do so every single time. Sometimes, you second-guess yourself by searching for profundity while the answer actually sits on a superficial plane.

The Hindu Cryptic #13214 | Dr. X | 19 Across CLUE: Damsel is so mesmerising, essentially graceful (7) Clue type : hidden Definition : graceful Answer : LISSOME Clue explained: We need a 7-letter word that means ‘graceful’. This is a great clue. Because it sets you off on a wild goose chase looking out for all types of cryptic devices. You’re thinking maybe the ‘essentially’ is a letter-pick indicator, or perhaps ‘mesmerising’ is an anagram indicator, and both ‘damsel’ and ‘graceful’ seem likely definitions. But all the while, the word has been hidden in plain sight. See if you can spot it now... ‘DamseL IS SO MEsmerising, esssentially graceful’. The answer is LISSOME, a 7-letter word meaning ‘graceful’!

Was the above clue fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus posts a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

To become better at solving cryptic crosswords, you should do one simple thing. Just subscribe to The Hindu Crossword Plus. That’s the place where you can solve cryptics live to your heart’s content. Come over to Clued In to get your doubts cleared and your craft honed.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!