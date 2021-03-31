Clued In #276 | Every cryptic clue has a story ark!

Mihir Balantrapu |

The Hindu Cryptic #13209 | Anon | 5 Down CLUE: Boarded Biblical boat inside plant (8) Clue type : insertion Definition : boarded Answer : EMBARKED Clue explained: Let’s assume the definintion in this clue is ‘boarded’, even if the story on the surface does not quite make complete sense. Another word for a ‘Biblical boat’ is ARK. You know, the kind that Noah built to rescue all the animals after the Great Flood in Christian theology. Another word for ‘plant’ not the flowering or rooted kind but the verb meaning to place firmly into a surface, is EMBED. ‘Inside’ is a clear insertion indicator, so we plant ARK inside EMBED to reap the answer EMBARKED, which means ‘boarded’, as in what all the animals did upon alighting Noah’s vessel, a smorgasboard of genetic prototypes!

