Most of the time, if a clue is leaving us scratching our heads or rummaging in our pockets for an answer, we are probably missing some cryptic element in the wordplay. But sometimes, the cryptic bit is in the very definition. As any colonialist would tell you, wealth lies buried in unexpected places.

Everyman #3875 | 6 Down CLUE: Regularly fry up pieces of bread in Asia (5) Clue types : letter-pick, cryptic definition Definition : bread in Asia Answer : RUPEE Clue explained: We need a 5-letter word here that means ‘bread in Asia’. Now, when you decided the definition was ‘bread in Asia’, you probably presumed the answer would be some sort of baked dough-based item such as ROTIS, or KULCHA, or NAANS, or possibly even PHULKA. Let’s work out the wordplay and see which of these scrumptuous breads is actually the answer. The word ‘regularly’ is an indication that we need to pick the even letters of the adjacent words. So, from ‘fRy Up PiEcEs’, we pick R, U, P, E, and E. Guess Everyman was being rather cryptic with their definition here. By ‘bread in Asia’, they meant the currency or money used in one of the Asian countries. And in this case, RUPEE is right on the money!

