Clued In #272 | Relax, throw your mind back, solve the clue

Cryptic crossword clues can be so packed with substance. History, nostalgia, epiphanic reinterpretations of childhood memorabilia are all just some of the few valuable nuggets you can dig out as you peel the layers of a clue.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,204 | Neyartha | 5 Down CLUE: American soldier jumping into the ocean turns up for sponsorship (5) Clue types : abbreviation, insertion, reversal Definition : sponsorship Answer : AEGIS Clue explained: We need a 5-letter word here that means ‘sponsorship’. An ‘American soldier’ is also known or abbreviated as GI, which stands for either Ground Infantry, Government Issue, or General Issue (fun fact for those who enjoyed playing with miniature GI-Joe toys — you can almost palpably feel how dispensably common a soldier can be for the likes of Uncle Sam). Another word for ‘the ocean’ could be SEA. Now, this is a Down clue, and so ‘turns up’ means a reversal of SEA into AES. ‘Jumping into’ implies an insertion. So, the GI jumps into AES. And that is how we get AEGIS, our 5-letter synonym for ‘sponsorship’!

