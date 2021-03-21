Clued In #268 | Cryptics can make you the sharpest tool in the shed

Mihir Balantrapu |

So, you think every clue has a separate cryptic wordplay section and a separate definition bit? Well, sure. But every now and then, a setter has a moment of sheer brilliance and comes up with a clue that is literally the definition on the surface and can be worked out from the cryptic wordplay as well. Which is the crosswording equivalent of having one’s cake as well as eating it!

Everyman #3,874 | 16 Across CLUE: Translation of 'Danger!' before tip of épée is seen? (2,5) Clue types : Anagram, letter-pick, position, &lit Definition : translation of danger Answer : EN GARDE Clue explained: We need a two-word phrase here of a two-letter word followed by a five-letter one. And it should literally mean ‘translation of danger before tip of épée is seen’. ‘Translation’ is an anagram indicator that we must apply to ‘danger’, to get ENGARD. And ‘tip of épée’, a sharp point in actual fact, is cryptically nothing but the first letter of ‘epee’, which happens to be an E. And altogether, that spells EN GARDE, which is exactly what a participant of a fencing duel would say to warn their opponent of their impending lunge with their épée, which means a small sword in French. So, the thrust of this explanation is that the entire clue is itself the definition as well as the wordplay!

