Clued In #266 | Don’t be bullied by noise, quietly solve cryptics

Sometimes, to work out an answer that seems to be eluding you, you just need to get into a place of quiet. This sounds all mystical or New Age, but it’s really true. Sometimes, our brain just finds it hard to think properly when bombarded with external noise. Cryptic crosswords can help put you back into that awesomely precious state of silent privacy.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,197 | Bruno | 19 Across CLUE: Man quietly being apprehended by thug gets aid (4,3) Clue types : abbreviation, containment/insertion Definition : aid Answer : HELP OUT Clue explained: We need a 2-word phrase here that means ‘aid’, as in the verb. Another word for ‘man’ in the nominative case is the pronoun HE. An abbreviation for ‘quietly’ that comes from western musical notation (when you see this abbreviation, you’re supposed to play softly or quietly) is P, as in pianissimo. Another word for ‘thug’ is LOUT. ‘Apprehended by’ is a containment/insertion indicator telling us that P needs to be contained by or inserated into LOUT to give LPOUT. Haven’t you ever felt that a bully needs to shut up? You do that by putting them in silence or by putting silence in them. EIther way, we have some kind of peace. And we have found the way to our answer here. HE + LPOUT spells HELP OUT, our (4,3) phrase meaning ‘aid’!

