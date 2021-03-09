Clued In #260 | Reach for the answer at full stretch!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

In crosswords, words are used to indicate a cryptic device because of their semantic predicative nature. For example, the word “around” is a great containment indicator as it suggests some sort of wrapping or enveloping. The word “without” usually suggests deletion with its implication of a lack, but sometimes it can hint at containment (“without” is an archaic but perfectly valid way of saying “outside” or “around”).

Sometimes, setters deploy certain words as indicators that strke you as a bit of a stretch at first until we come to grips with it.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,189 | Skulldugger | 25 Across CLUE: Stretch, almost keep nothing posh over time (3,3) Clue types : deletion, abbreviation, anagram Definition : stretch Answer : EKE OUT Clue explained: In this one, the answer is a phrase of two 3-letter words that means ‘stretch’. ‘Almost keep’ is a sly way of saying that the word ‘keep’ is not quite complete — if ‘keep’ didn’t quite make it up to its final letter, we get just KEE. An abbreviation for ‘nothing’ is O, as in zero. An abbreviation for ‘posh’ is U; it is derived from the word “Upper” which denoted the posh segment of society in 20th-Century Britain. ‘Over’ is an anagram indicator here; so we reshuffle the letters KEE, O, and U to get EKEOU. An abbreviation for ‘time’ is T. And so, without stretching ourselves too much, we have just extracted the answer — EKE OUT!

