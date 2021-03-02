Clued In #255 | The power of the here and now, by Incognito

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here’s one from Incognito, one of the fairest setters you probably have not had the pleasure of meeting. Let it bowl you over.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,184 | Incognito | 21 Across

CLUE: At this place, after half a dozen balls, he got runs with some excitement (4,4)

Clue type : charade, abbreviation, letter-pick

Definition : at this place

Answers : OVER HERE

Clue explained:

We need a two-word phrase as the answer here; the first of these two words is 4-letters long and so is the second one.

A ‘half a dozen balls’ equals 6 balls, which, in cricketing terms, constitutes an OVER.

Incognito then literally gives us HE from ‘he’ in the clue.

An abbreviation for ‘runs’ is R.

When Incognito says ‘some excitement’, he means for us to select the first letter of ‘excitement’, which is E.

And that altogether spells OVER HERE, another way of saying ‘at this place’!