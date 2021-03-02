Clued In #254 | From one clue to the next, the problem is solved!

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Cryptic clues can be hard to crack. So, when you get one, don’t stop. Try another one immediately; use the momentum you gain from solving a clue to go from strength to strength.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,183 | Anon | 11 Across

CLUE: In Arkansas’ borders, lady remains (5)

Clue type : letter-pick, insertion

Definition : remains

Answers : ASHES

Clue explained:

We need a 5-letter word meaning ‘remains’.

‘Arkansa’s borders’ basically means that we need only the bordering letters of the word ‘Arkansas’. And that’s how we get an A and an S.

Another way of referring to a ‘lady’ is SHE.

‘In’ is an insertion indicator telling us to insert SHE into AS.

And that spells ASHES, our 5-letter word that means the sort of ‘remains’ you might find inside an urn before it is scattered in the Ganges!

The Hindu Cryptic #13,183 | Anon | 4 Down

CLUE: Fascinations with regular tomb meetings (10)

Clue type : even letter–pick

Definition : fascinations

Answers : OBSESSIONS

Clue explained:

We need a 10-letter word meaning ‘fascinations’.

‘Regular’ is the setter’s way of telling us to select the regular or even letters of ‘tomb’, which are O and B.

Another word for ‘meetings’ is SESSIONS.

And that spells OBSESSIONS, our 10-letter synonym for ‘fascinations’!

The Hindu Cryptic #13,183 | Anon | 5 Down

CLUE: Pardons sailor who answers (8)

Clue type : abbreviation

Definition : pardons

Answers : ABSOLVES

Clue explained:

We need a 10-letter word meaning ‘pardons’.

By now, if you’ve been following this blog for a while, you already know that a common abbreviation for ‘sailor’ is AB (reminder: it comes from able-bodied seaman).

Another word for ‘answers’ is SOLVES (which is what you does to this clue).

Together, that spells ABSOLVES, our 8-letter answer meaning ‘pardons’!