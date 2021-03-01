Clued In #253 | Love football heroes? Why haven’t you solve this cryptic puzzle yet?

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Did you check out The Hindu Cryptic #13182? No? Well, if you’re a football fan, you really missed a GOLDEN opportunity. Doesn’t matter if you’re a girl or a BOY...

The Hindu Cryptic #13,182 | Incognito | 4 Down CLUE: Endlessly, Maradona miss-spelt his middle name (7) Clue type : Letter-pick and deletion, anagram Definition : his middle name Answers : ARMANDO Clue explained: This one is a cool clue. It’s about our man Diego Maradona, the great footballer who passed away last November. ‘Endlessly, Maradona’ sounds like it is immortalising the Golden Boy in a way. Kudos to our setter, Incognito, who actually meant that we need to select the letters of ‘Maradona’ without its final letter. That gives us MARADON. And then again, ‘mis-spelt’ is an anagram indicator; so, if we jumble the letters of MARADON, we can spell ARMANDO; and guess what ARMANDO happens to be the middle name of Diego Maradona!

