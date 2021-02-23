Clued In #250 | Cryptic clues tell tall tales to elevate your heart

Mihir Balantrapu |

Great setters know how to tell tall tales just to get you high on the joy of wordplay!

It may just be pure coincidence that the first manmade structure to exceed 1,000 feet was a wondrous Parisian monument. But this clue by the tall setter Arden finds a way to weave France into a clue about the highest point on Earth... provided it lands.

The Hindu Cryptic #13,178 | Arden | 12 Across CLUE: Top of the world — always is in Paris (7) Clue type : French loanword Definition : top of the world Answers : EVEREST Clue explained: Another word for ‘always’ is EVER. ‘Is in Paris’ is talking about the word for ‘is’ in French. And c’est (that is) EST. Let’s face it. If a clue mentions ‘top of the world’, you think happiness. Of course, if you think more literally, you may realise that the setter is talking about the actual topmost point in the world. And that is EVEREST, whatever be the variance in the empirical height of its apex according to competing nations.

If you are wondering what we were talking about above, just check 25 Across and 4 Down in Gridman’s THC #13177 and let us know if you think something is weird about them. And let us know if you feel that whistleblowers, with all their responsibility, deserve a little more power and autonomy to go along with it.

