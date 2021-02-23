Clued In #249 | Don’t make light of whistleblowers; protect them — you’re in the same boat

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Look, the grid can be a scary place, and you need to have faith in the Crossword-setter while you are swimming in it. When you have faith in someone, the last thing you want is to be betrayed by them. And who do you suppose is the unsuspecting simpleton trying to ensure that the setter always says what they mean even if they do not mean what they say?

The Hindu Cryptic #13,177 | Gridman | 7 Down CLUE: Less weighty barge (7) Clue type : double-definition Definition : less weighty, barge Answers : LIGHTER Clue explained: This clue is a simple double-definition. One definition is ‘less weighty’. The other is ‘barge’. A kind of barge is a LIGHTER. And something that is less weighty is LIGHTER!

If you are wondering what we were talking about above, just check 25 Across and 4 Down in Gridman’s THC #13177 and let us know if you think something is weird about them. And let us know if you feel that whistleblowers, with all their responsibility, deserve a little more power and autonomy to go along with it.

