Clued In #247 | The ancients had it right, wrong, and lessons

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

You can’t bring back the dead; but you can always recall their wisdom and solve the cryptic clue that’s been perplexing you!

If you want to solve a problem, take the help of all those who have been there and done that for ages before you were even born. You already have their DNA; might as well use it.

The Hindu Cryptic #13174 | Karaoke | 25 Across CLUE: Wine shop smell brings back elderly! (6) Clue type : abbreviation, reversal Definition : wine shop Answers : BODEGA Clue explained: We need a 7-letter word here that means ‘wine shop’ in some sense, especially in the U.S. and Spanish-speaking countries. Another phrase for ‘smell’ is body odour. And it can be abbreviated as BO. Another word for ‘elderly’ is “aged”. If you ‘bring back’ or reverse the letters of “aged”, you get DEGA. And that makes up our 6-letter answer — BODEGA!

Was the above clue fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

To become better at solving cryptic crosswords, you should just do one simple thing. Just subscribe to The Hindu Crossword Plus. That’s the place where you can solve cryptics live to your heart’s content. Come over to Clued In to get your doubts cleared and your craft honed.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!