Clued In #244 | My God, what dogma!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

This puzzle by Bruno was doggedly determined to bark up the right tree for a treat. If you’re a fan of man’s best friend, here is a dog-themed puzzle for you. Why don’t you dig it up on THCrossword+ and solve the whole thing if you like to drool over crossword puzzles?

The Hindu Cryptic #13171 | Bruno | 11 Across CLUE: Guide to reflect Almighty’s protector (9,3) Clue type : reversal of charade Definition : protector Answers : SHEPHERD’S DOG Clue explained: The answer we need to find here is referring to a ‘protector’ of some description. Another word for ‘guide’ is SHEPHERD. The ‘Almighty’ is generally referred to as GOD. Now, ‘to reflect’ means not only that we need to reflect on that Supreme Being that makes the world go round, but in this case reverse it as DOG. Because, how cute are our canine BFFs! We also get an S literally from the clue. So, that spells SHEPHERD’S DOG, which is a ‘protector’ of livestock, cattle, and other domestic animals. And speaking of, have you read Animal Farm by George Orwell yet?

Was the above clue fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

To become better at solving cryptic crosswords, you should just do one simple thing. Just subscribe to The Hindu Crossword Plus. That’s the place where you can solve cryptics live to your heart’s content. Come over to Clued In to get your doubts cleared and your craft honed.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!