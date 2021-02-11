Clued In #242 | When it gets difficult, take it easy

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

When you need to be at your best in a really bad situation, you need to do one thing. Relax. That will take some of the heat off you and make the task easier. This method works just the same when you are trying to solve cryptic crosswords as well. The desired word pops up in your brain if you release your grip and just allow it to pop up.

The Hindu Cryptic #13169 | Dr. X | 17 Across CLUE: Breeze in blazing sun relaxes (7) Clue type : Containment, anagram Definition : relaxes Answers : UNWINDS Clue explained: We need a 7-letter word here that means ‘relaxes’. Another word for ‘breeze’ is WIND. ‘Blazing’ is an anagram indicator, and we need to find an anagram for ‘sun’ in this case, which could be UNS. ‘In’ suggests some form of containment. So, if you put WIND inside UNS, you get UNWINDS, our 7-letter answer word meaning ‘relaxes’!

