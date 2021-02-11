Clued In #241 | Solving cryptics is the best medicine, get your dose from Dr. X

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here is Dr. X with a doctoral clue. It’s a medical marvel!

The Hindu Cryptic #13168 | Dr. X | 9 Across

CLUE: Leading intensivist rushed back with nurses behind (2,7)

Clue type : Initial letter-pick, reversal

Definition : behind

Answers : IN ARREARS

Clue explained:

Here, we need a phrase with two words. The first one has 2 letters, and the second one has 7. The phrase means ‘behind’. Here’s how we work this one out...

‘Leading intensivist’ sounds like it is talking about some sort of famous doctor. But it is actually simply calling our attention to the letter I, which is the first or ‘leading’ letter of ‘intensivist’.

Another word for ‘rushed’ is RAN. The word ‘back’ tells us to reverse it into NAR.

To nurse someone is to bring them up, or rear them. So, another word for ‘nurses’ could be REARS.

So far, we have the letters INARREARS. If you split them as (2,7) as the clue indicates, you can spell IN ARREARS, which is what you are if you are ‘behind’ in paying your dues!