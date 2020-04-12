Clued In #24 | Stare at me a little longer, said the clue

|

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

If you keep on drawing blanks staring at clues, stare a bit longer! Here’s a nice interesting albeit easy clue...

The Hindu Cryptic #12,907 | Kriskross | 26 Across Clue surface : Group without legendary leader is lost (5) Definition : lost (noun/adjective) Clue types : Letter-pick, containment Answer : BLANK Explanation : BANK (an example of a ‘group’ — of elevators) goes around (as indicated by ‘without’) L (‘legendary leader’ means the first letter of ‘legendary’) and draws a BLANK

Interesting to note the use of ‘without’ here in the wordplay. Usually, when you see ‘without’, it’s mostly hinting at asking you to delete some letter/s. In this case, though, it’s suggestive of the olden-time word for ‘outside’, and therefore means for you to arrange certain letters around or outside others.

