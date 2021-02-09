Clued In #239 | Clues intertwined by fate can be deciphered with awareness

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

There are a couple of clues here. There was a puzzle by Afterdark on Monday and one by KrisKross on Tuesday. We are clumping them together. Learn from Afterdark’s and be aware of KrisKross’. Also, learn from KrisKross’ and be aware of Afterdark’s. Win-win.

The Hindu Cryptic #13165 — 15 Across | and #13166 — 5 Across CLUES: Principles ignoring law could lead to suspicions (5) | One paying money to get an occupation (6) Clue types : cryptic definition, deletion, abbreviation, letter-pick Definitions : 15 Across — ‘suspicions’ | 5 Across — ‘occupation’ Answers : IDEAS | TENANT Clue explained: #13165, 15 Across — Another word for ‘principles’ is IDEALS. An abbreviation for ‘law’ is L. IDEALS ‘ignoring law’ suggests IDEALS without the L, which gives us IDEAS. #13166, 5 Across — ‘One paying money to get an occupation’ is probably a TENANT. Yes, you usually earn money when you are employed by someone who gives you an occupation; but this curious bisociative twist of language, KrisKross finds a way to refer to a sub-letter or paying guest, who pays money to obtain an occupation or place to stay.

Was the above clue fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

To become better at solving cryptic crosswords, you should just do one simple thing. Just subscribe to The Hindu Crossword Plus. That’s the place where you can solve cryptics live to your heart’s content. Come over to Clued In to get your doubts cleared and your craft honed.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!