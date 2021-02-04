Clued In #236 | A clue is a nagging suspicion shouting itself hoarse

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Never lose hope. It is never too late to get back on the horse again. This clue seems to reiterate that.

The Hindu Cryptic #13162 | Vulcan | 15 Across

CLUE: On second thoughts, the horse isn’t tailless (4,5)

Clue types : charade, letter-pick for deletion

Definition : on second thoughts

Answer : THEN AGAIN

Clue explained:

Here, we need a two-word phrase that means ‘on second thoughts’. The ‘(4,5)’ means that the first word has 4 letters, and the second one has 5.

First up, we get the letter T, H, and E, up front. Vulcan, the setter, literally gifts these letters to us with the word ‘the’.

Another word for ‘horse’ is NAG.

Another word for ‘isn’t’ is AIN’T. But wait. Vulcan is telling us that it is ‘tailless’. As in, it does not have its tail, or last letter, T. So, just do a quick arithmetic recount. AINT - T = AIN.

Ok. So far, we have gathered THE, NAG, and AIN.

That could very well spell THEN AGAIN, which means ‘on second thoughts’!