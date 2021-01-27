Clued In #231 | As we wait for a lasting cure, let us sip tea and solve crosswords

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

While waiting for vials of serum that will heal a world upended by a virus, let yourself solve this clue and be reminded of yet another beverage that is as ‘plenTEAful’ and ‘curaTEAve’ as it is ‘tasTEA’.

The Hindu Cryptic #13155 | Arden | 5 Down CLUE: With Chamomile tea, Carol finally found cure (4) Clue types : Tail acrostic Definition : cure Answer : HEAL Clue explained: We need a 4-letter word here that means ‘heal’. To those following only this blog for their cryptics education, this would be a new clue type. To you guys, good for you for having lasted this long! You must be familiar with having to select the first letters of a string of words — a.k.a., an Acrostic. Well, if you had to select the last letters of a string of words, it would be called a Tail Acrostic! The Tail Acrostic indicator here is ‘finally’. And if you select the final letters of ‘with’, ‘chamomilE’, ‘teA’, and ‘caroL’, you would spell HEAL, our 4-letter word for ‘cure’!

Was the above clue fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

