Another vivid clue right here. It could be holding out an idea for the next elephantine Disney/Pixar animation movie, in which a great lumbering idiot of a protagonist finds love in a compassionate patient girl with a big heart and finally finds a valid reason to blow his trumpet. Or something like that.

The Hindu Cryptic #13154 | Arden | 12 Across CLUE: Fancy tusker losing heart to girl (7) Clue types : letter-pick, substitution Definition : fancy Answer : ELEGANT Clue explained: Another word for a ‘tusker’ is ELEPHANT. The abbreviation for ‘girl’ is G. Now, the ‘heart’ of ELEPHANT is “PH”. So, ‘tusker losing heart to girl’ means that we need to replace the PH with a G. This is the same as substituting the G in place of the PH. This would produce the word ELEGANT, which means ‘fancy’!

