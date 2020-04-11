Clued In #23 | Read, rinse, repeat

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Today’s Featured Clue showcases not just a rare word, but also a remarkable abbreviation.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,906 | Afterdark | 9 Down Clue surface : Preamble to verse about writing (5) Definition : Preamble Clue types : Containment, abbreviation Answer : PROEM Explanation : The letters of POEM (synonym for ‘verse’) are wrapped around (as indicated by ‘about’) the letter R (well-recognised but originally ironic abbreviation for ‘writing’)

What’s a ‘proem’, you ask? Well, before we etymologise that word for you, let’s address the more burning question — since when does the word ‘writing’ begin with an ‘R’?!

Ironic it may seem, but writing is one of the famous Three Rs of basic literacy. It seems to have originated circa 1750-1820, when educationists were just discovering alliteration and thought it rather clever to coin and conjoin ‘Reading, wRiting, and aRithmetic’.

The exact origin of this usage is hotly contested (no one is willing to take the credit or blame for it, really), and some suspect that this is a crude simplification of an earlier set that went ‘Reading, Reasoning, Reciting, Reckoning’. In the true spirit of a modern-day waste-management aphorism, language is constantly being reduced, reused and recycled, isn’t it?

And now, after this elaborate proem, here’s the actual meaning of the word in question.

proem pronounced: pro -um noun — (formal) preface or preamble to a book or speech Synonyms: preface, preamble, prologue, prelude, opening Etymology: 14th Century Greek: prooimon pro (‘before’) + oimē (‘’song) Usage: “Before you delve into my poem, do dwell on my proem,” said the overanxious bard.

Trying to get more intuitive about cryptic crosswords? Just subscribe to THCrosswordPlus right here, and keep solving!