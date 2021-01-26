Clued In #229 | It’s a small world; let’s look more closely at it

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Have you as a solver ever noticed that a clue’s definition is not quite a match for the answer? It has the same sense and you would readily guess it to save your life. But if you pinned it under a microscope, you’d see its flaw. And then it would be your choice to admit it make a mention of it.

The Hindu Cryptic #13152 | Arden | 6 Down CLUE: Preserve in a bottle — too many here (3-6) Clue types : charade, part-of-speech Definition : too many here Answer : JAM-PACKED Clue explained: Another word for ‘preserve’ is JAM, the kind of thing that makes marmalade last long in a bottle. And another word for ‘in a bottle’ is PACKED. Now, by ‘too many here’, Arden is trying to say JAM-PACKED. Of course, ‘here’ is a noun, and JAM-PACKED is as clear an adjective as day. But this is just one of those sorts of grammatical liberties that setters get to take. You will too if you attain the experience of Arden.

