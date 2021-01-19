Clued In #225 | Religiously solve cryptics for sound mind

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

This number by Karaoke has a nice ring to it. A beatific one. Like a halo.

The Hindu Cryptic #13148 | Karaoke | 11 Across

CLUE: Work of art at church said to improve law and order (5,5)

Clue types : homophone

Definition : work of art at church

Answer : ALTAR PIECE

Clue explained:

Here, we need a two-word answer of five letters each.

The clueing device used in this one is the homophone — the word ‘said’ is the indicator.

Another word for ‘improve’ is “alter”.

Another word for ‘law and order’ is “peace”.

Homophones of “alter” and “peace” could be ALTAR and PIECE.

And there you go — an ALTAR PIECE is exactly what you might call a ‘work of art at’ a‘church’!