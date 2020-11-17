Clued In #180 | Deploying from the dictionary

Mihir Balantrapu |

When you’re beginning to solve cryptic crosswords, it helps to keep a dictionary at your side. But many a time, a simple riffle through the dictionary is not going to help you find the answer. The cryptic setter wraps their answers inside several layers of allusion, distant connotations, and sometimes rather obscure and old usages.

So, don’t be vexed if you aren’t as awesome at cryptics as you are at the regular crossword or other word puzzles. Cryptics are an idiomatic and esoteric exercise that you can get better at only with repeated exposure. On the other hand, once you are familar with the jargon and conventions of cryptic crosswords, you may find them almost boringly easy.

The Hindu Cryptic #13095 | Karaoke | 10 Across CLUE: Soldiers receive short rebuke for bloomer (6) Clue types : Abbreviation, deletion, cryptic definition Definition : bloomer Answer : ORCHID Clue explained: An abbreviation for ‘soldiers’ is OR, which stands for Other Rank. And the crossword setter doesn’t care how obscure it is. If it is in the dictionary, they can deploy it. Another word for ‘rebuke’ is CHIDE. ‘Short rebuke’ means we cut the word CHIDE abruptly, one letter short, to get CHID. And an ORCHID, one of the Lord’s most beautiful creations, can also in a sense be called a ‘bloomer’! You know, because flowers bloom, and stuff.

... if, as solvers, we just become familiar with the fact that alphabets can be spelt out by tacking on some vowels, the homophone indicator could conceivably be dropped altogether from alphabets that are to spelt out. British solvers seem likely to embrace this devolution more easily than Indians. Then again, the British have a head start on the relationship with the language as well as with cryptic crosswords.

