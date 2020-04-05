Clued In #18 | Words mightier than swords

|

Here’s a word you may scarcely have heard used. Which is ironic, because it happens to be an adjective that describes a property of a really empowered democracy.

The Hindu Cryptic #12,901 | Vulcan | 19 Across Clue surface : King’s photo gets strong criticism (9) Definition : strong criticism Answer : PHILIPPIC Explanation : In this clue, ‘gets’ is a connector which suggests to the solver that PHILIP (‘King’) + PIC (‘photo’) obtains the answer. (Not sure what the ‘apostrophe s’ after ‘King’ is driving at, to be honest).

The word owes its origin to the ancient Greek political orator Demosthenes (384-322 BC) and his relentless denunciation of Macedonian king Philip II and his imperialist designs on Athens. Philip’s sword proved to be mightier than Demosthenes’ words (Greece was eventually invaded in 356 BC and Philip’s son Alexander proved to be an even greater conquerer than his father) but the bite and rhetoric of Demosthenes’ speeches rang so loud and strident that they coined an adjective after his favourite target.

philippic sounds like: fill -uh-pick noun — a speech making a bitter attack on someone or something. (Chambers) Synonyms: rant, tirade, denunciation, diatribe, reproach Etymology: 16th Century: from the Greek word philippikos, the term used to describe the orations of the Athenian Demosthenes against Philip of Macedon

