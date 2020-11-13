Clued In #178 | Make a mark or two with a brace

Mihir Balantrapu |

Cryptic crosswords are all about bisociation. You know, the thing where one very obvious thing can mean a whole other thing if you just see it another way, and so you try to see both the ways at the same time?

If you can see the two facial profiles and the candlestand in the centre, you have successfully bisociated. Congratulations. Also, look up the Rubin vase illusion. It is important for this generation. We are in highly polarised times in which we see things our way and only our way and call the other way the villain. Wow, do we need bisociation in our lives.

The Hindu Cryptic #13091 | Dr. X | 22 Across CLUE: I want flexible brace (5) Clue type : anagram Definitions : brace Answer : TWAIN Clue explained: A ‘brace’ is not just something your chiropractor prescribes for you to wear to avoid musculoskeletal injury and protect your ligaments and tendons. It isn’t just what you do to strengthen yourself in anticipation of a possibly tough or injurious situation. It also means a pair, a duo, a couple. The word ‘flexible’ is an anagram indicator. Meaning that, if you reshuffle the letters of its adjacent words ‘I want’, you get your 5-letter word for ‘brace’ meaning a pair. And, of course, the answer is TWAIN. Mark the answer.

