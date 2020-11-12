Clued In #177 | Reverse-engineer a clue to understand it

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

A cryptic clue is often counterintuitive. That is not to say that it goes against your intution. Just that the setter tries to second-guess you every time.

So, the trick is to become a decent solver. And you can do that by following this blog regularly and, for a mini crash course in solving cryptics, by checking out The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday. Here, you get given the answers, so you can work on reverse-engineering the clues to understand how they work.

The Hindu Cryptic #13090 | Dr. X | 2 Down CLUE: Rebellious bunch on ecstasy at rave-up in Spanish city (6) Clue type : Reveral, abbreviation Definitions : Spanish city Answer : TOLEDO Clue explained: Another word for ‘bunch’ is LOT. ‘Rebellious’ suggests counteraction, contradiction, or reversal. And if you reverse LOT, you get TOL. The abbreviation for the drug ‘ecstasy’ is E. Another word for a ‘rave-up’, which meanas a party is DO. So, we have TOL + E + DO. Altogether, that makes TOLEDO, a Spanish city spelt with 6 letters.

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!