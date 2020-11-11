Clued In #176 | Make an educated guess, keeping the answer in sight

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

In a good clue, the wordplay leads you to a synonym for the definition and builds you the answer. A great clue does all of that and also uses associative words in the wordplay.

The Hindu Cryptic #13089 | Dr. X | 20 Down

CLUE: Insight lacking in education (7)

Clue type : Deletion

Definitions : education

Answer : TUITION

Clue explained:

We need a 7-letter word that could mean either ‘insight’ or ‘education’.

See the word ‘lacking’? It probably is a deletion indicator. Meaning that if we remove the letters of ‘in’ from a synonym of either of the two possible definitions — ‘insight’ or ‘education’ — we will get the answer, a synonym for the other word.

So, a productive line of questioning here would be to think of any words with the letters I and N in it that could be synonyms of either ‘insight’ or ‘education’.

If you have an insight into a concept or idea, you probably have an intuitive understanding of it — an intuition.

If you remove I and N from INTUITION, you get TUITION. Which, guess what, is our 7-lettered synonym for ‘education’!