Clued In #175 | Solve crosswords for your health and wealth

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
You need wealth to walk into a restaurant and place an order for a sumptuous meal. But guess what, all the setter needs is stealth to order you to give you a sumptuous clue. So let us toast to the setter’s health!
Clue type: containment, abbreviation
Definitions: mess
Answer: SHAMBLES
KrisKross wants us to find an 8-letter word here for... is it ‘well-dressed’ or ‘mess’? They say that you are what you eat. So here’s hoping you wear something tasteful when you go grab a bite at your worplace canteen?
Anyway, assuming that ‘mess’ is the definition, let’s look at the restof the clue as the wordplay.
If you are ‘well’, it means you are HALE.
An abbreviation for a ‘doctor’ is MB (Bachelor of Medicine). And an even more common crossword abbreviation for ‘ship’ is SS.
‘Dressed’ means covered up in clothes, the operative word being covered...
So HALE (synonym of ‘well’) covers or envelops (indicated by ‘dressed’) MB (synonym of ‘doctor’) to give us HAMBLE.
And HAMBLE (‘well-dressed doctor’) goes inside (indicated by position indicator ‘in’) SS (abbreviation for ‘ship’) to leave us SHAMBLES.
SHAMBLES is another word for ‘mess’, just to let you know in case your brain was in a shambles after being confused by that clue!
