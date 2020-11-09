Clued In #174 | Use your grey matter, home in on the answer!

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Thinking English cryptic crosswords are hard enough? Well, for some setters with a taste for linguistic diversity, mere English is too languid a challenge. Where there’s pain, there’s gain...

Everyman #3855 | 8 Down CLUE: Film that’s translated into English for White House (10) Clue types : Cryptic and possible Double Definition with calque translation Definitions : Film Answer : CASABLANCA Clue explained: If you see the word White House and next to it the enumeration (10), your mind is likely to jump to GOVERNMENT. But hang on, that’s not the answer. You can always confirm whether your guess is correct by simply checking if the rest of the clue, its wordplay, builds up the guessed solution. In this case, ‘translated into English’, followed by ‘White House’ gives you a big clue that we may need to think of a ‘Film’ which, when ‘translated into English’, means ‘White House’. And if you’re a fan of Black & White films at all, you may well bogart the setter by guessing CASABLANCA. In Spanish, “blanca” means ‘white’, and “casa” means ‘house’. And that’s how you move in for the win!

