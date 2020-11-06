Clued In #173 | On easy street, a walk-through cryptic clue that humbles you

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Here is a fresh type of clueing technique that we have not covered on this blog so far. It is so new that it could be news. Confused? Check out the clue, and go through it a couple of times, and you will get it.

The Hindu Cryptic #13086 | Vulcan | 9 Down

CLUE: Simple ways (6)

Clue types : Double-definition, cryptic twinning

Definitions : simple, way, way

Answer : MODEST

Clue explained:

We need to find a 6-letter word to solve this clue.

This one’s an interesting kind of clue, though. You would normally imagine that a two-word clue is likely to be a simple double-definition type, where each of the two words means the 6-letter answer in its own unique way.

This clue goes a step further by making use of the plural. Because setters like to play around not just with words, but also with grammatical categories.

So, even though this clue is technically a double-definition type, Vulcan is actually giving us three different problems to solve.

The first problem we need to solve is to find a synonym for ‘simple’. Just the one MODEST success.

The second problem we need to solve is to find two different synonyms for the word ‘way’. The word ‘ways’ needs to be considered as a dual plural (as in, two ways). A plural can be thought of as a multiple plural or a dual plural. Or both.

One way to think of the word ‘way’ is as a MODE. Like, the Zen mode is a ‘way’ by which we can achieve success.

Another way to think of the word ‘way’ is as a road or street. And an abbreviation for the word street is ST.

So, if you combine the two synonyms for the word ‘way’, you get MODEST. Which, in a way, is a combination of two ‘ways’.