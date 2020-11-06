Clued In #173 | On easy street, a walk-through cryptic clue that humbles you

Spice up your Sundays too with The Hindu Cryptic, now fitted with training wheels!
Seemingly meaningless words and phrases hold the key to this crossword. Work it out.
Figure out the straightforward meanings of clues to solve this crossword.
Though the clues in it are cryptic, this crossword is recommended for everyone.
Figuring out the meanings will help you crack this short and simple crossword.
A quiz-style crossword for the sports fans.
If you know your sports trivia, this crossword will be a breeze.
The blog that break down the clues, however cryptic they are.
The easiest version of the game that requires just nine numbers.
A game that can be solved with the apt use of just six numbers.
A game that needs just nine numbers, set just right for the regular solver.
It doesn't get harder than this in this number game.
Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!
Here is a fresh type of clueing technique that we have not covered on this blog so far. It is so new that it could be news. Confused? Check out the clue, and go through it a couple of times, and you will get it.
Clue types: Double-definition, cryptic twinning
Definitions: simple, way, way
Answer: MODEST
We need to find a 6-letter word to solve this clue.
This one’s an interesting kind of clue, though. You would normally imagine that a two-word clue is likely to be a simple double-definition type, where each of the two words means the 6-letter answer in its own unique way.
This clue goes a step further by making use of the plural. Because setters like to play around not just with words, but also with grammatical categories.
So, even though this clue is technically a double-definition type, Vulcan is actually giving us three different problems to solve.
The first problem we need to solve is to find a synonym for ‘simple’. Just the one MODEST success.
The second problem we need to solve is to find two different synonyms for the word ‘way’. The word ‘ways’ needs to be considered as a dual plural (as in, two ways). A plural can be thought of as a multiple plural or a dual plural. Or both.
One way to think of the word ‘way’ is as a MODE. Like, the Zen mode is a ‘way’ by which we can achieve success.
Another way to think of the word ‘way’ is as a road or street. And an abbreviation for the word street is ST.
So, if you combine the two synonyms for the word ‘way’, you get MODEST. Which, in a way, is a combination of two ‘ways’.
Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer? Do you feel like you could use some help to guide you towards the answer for each of the 20-30 clues that usually bamboozle you in each puzzle? Well, look no further!
Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.
Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.
And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.
Click right here to subscribe to the interactive THCrosswordPlus, so you can solve on your mobile phone, get hints, and even check your answers on the go!
Copyright© 2020, THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.