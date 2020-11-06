Clued In #172 | Regularly use thumb rules to ring a bell

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

When you see an adjective and noun paired together (as they usually are) in a cryptic clue, try to wonder how that adjectival word is trying to change that nounal word. This doesn’t always bear results, but it’s a great thumb rule to go by.

The Hindu Cryptic #13085 | Anon | 10 Across CLUE: Interest at regular camp for ring (6) Clue types : alternate letter-pick Definition : interest Answer : APPEAL Clue explained: Here, we need to find a 6-letter word that means ‘interest’. ‘Regular camp’ means that we need to select the even letters (‘regular’ suggests that we pick every other letter) of ‘camp’, which are A and P. Another word for ‘ring’ is PEAL, as in the sound of a bell. And so, A+P+PEAL gives us APPEAL, as in ‘interest’!

Was that fun to solve? Did you get a kick out of understanding how to work out the answer to a cryptic crossword clue? Did you enjoy being given a random sentence that ultimately leads to a completely unexpected but totally decipherable answer?

Ok, look just a little further. Because, every Sunday, The Hindu Crossword Plus will be posting a new The Hindu Cryptic puzzle with annotations for each clue! Go ahead and bookmark that link and play the latest puzzle.

Each annotation will give you helping hints and hold your hand as we work out the answer together. If you liked the long-winded explanation to the above clue, then you will surely enjoy the crisper versions we give you in The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday puzzles, when you click the button ‘Reveal’ and then ‘Show a hint’.

And guess what, The Hindu Cryptic on Sunday is absolutely free! All you have to do is sign up to play.

