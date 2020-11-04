Clued In #171 | When on a sticky wicket, play on words

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

Even if you find cryptic crosswords impossible to work out, it can be a lot of fun to just take a simple clue and relish the tongue-in-cheek way in which a setter plays with words, which are some of the best toys not on the market!

The Hindu Cryptic #13084 | Lightning | 21 Across CLUE: Trade lawyer disheartened (6) Clue types : letter-pick/deletion Definition : trade Answer : BARTER Clue explained: This one involves thinking of a synonym of ‘lawyer’, and then removing some letter/s from its centre (that’s what ‘disheartened’ implies). A BARRISTER is a kind of ‘lawyer’ (quotes not intended in any mocking way). And if you remove the three letters R, I, and S from the centre of this 9-lettered word, you get BARTER, which means ‘trade’!

