If you see a long clue alongside a big word length, it most likely involves an anagram.

The Hindu Cryptic #13083 | Neyartha | 11 Across CLUE: Copy shy caliph’s broadcast pertaining to the field of some doctors’ studies (14) Clue types : Anagram, cryptic Definition : pertaining to the field of some doctors’ studies Answer : PSYCHOPHYSICAL Clue explained: ‘Broadcast’ is conventionally used as a homophone indicator, but here Neyartha has playfully used it as an anagram indicator. So, if you anagram the letters of ‘copy shy caliph’s’, you get PSYCHOPHYSICAL, which is our 14-letter adjective meaning ‘pertaining to the field of some doctors’ studies’.

And if you were wondering whether psychophysical has got something to do with people who are crazy about fitness, here is what it actually means...

psychophysical sounds like: sigh-koh-fizzy-cull adjective — to do with or related to the branch of psychology concerned with the relationship between physical stimuli and the effects they produce in the mind.

