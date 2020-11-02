Clued In #169 | Figure out what you want before placing your bet

Mihir Balantrapu |

Hey there, and welcome back to Clued In!

No matter how good you are with working things out using your basic logic skills, you would do well to bulk up on some general knowledge. It can come in quite handy, especially when solving cryptic crosswords. Think of GK as the rupee and logic as paise. Even if you have 100 logic coins, you still need one unit of GK to buy yourself a ₹2 toffee.

If you feel that analogy presents GK and logic in a ridiculously lopsided ratio, think of it like this. You may have a crore of rupees. But if you don’t generally know how to spend your money, you might just end up buying 100,00,00,000 toffees and have nothing left over for the dentist and gastroentrologist and therapist you will probably need to hire after that.

The Hindu Cryptic #13082 | Incognito | 1 Down CLUE: Dice thrown for money (4) Clue types : Anagram, general knowledge Definition : money Answer : CEDI Clue explained: Did you know that an anagram of ‘dice’ would produce a word that is a currency, or a type of ‘money’? If you did, you would have immediately identified ‘thrown’ as an anagram indicator. And the currency being referred to here is, of course, CEDI. It’s the curremcy of Ghana. Also, did you know that 1 Ghanaian Cedi is made up by 100 pesewas?

